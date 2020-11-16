South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars thanked their fans, known as Blinks, on Twitter after their video for "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez reached the milestone Monday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, tweeted.

"Ice Cream" is Blackpink's 10th music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube, the most of any K-pop girl group. The video is the third fastest Blackpink video to reach the milestone, following "How You Like That" and "Kill This Love."

Blackpink released the "Ice Cream" video in August. The video shows Blackpink and Gomez enjoying frozen treats on a colorful set.

"Ice Cream" appears on Blackpink's debut studio album, The Album, released in October. The album also features the singles "How You Like That" and "Lovesick Girls."

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.