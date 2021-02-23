South Korean girl group Blackpink has set a new record on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars celebrated Tuesday after their music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" passed 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Blackpink is the first K-pop group to have a music video reach the milestone. Psy's "Gangnam Style" video is the only other Korean music video to pass 1.5 billion views.

Blackpink thanked their fans, known as Blink, in a tweet Tuesday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the post reads.

Blackpink has six music videos with more than 600 million views on YouTube. The group's music video for "Playing with Fire" reached the milestone in December.

"Ddu-du Ddu-du" appears on Blackpink's debut EP, Square Up, released in 2018.

Blackpink released its debut studio album, The Album, in October. The group performed its new single "Pretty Savage" on The Late Late Show with James Corden the next month.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Blackpink consists of Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa. The group made its debut in 2016.