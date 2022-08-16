South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Pink Venom."

The "Pink Venom" teaser shows a group of masked figures gathered around a stage. The members of Blackpink are then seen wearing face masks as a snippet from the song plays.

"I bring the pain like," the group sings.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming album, Born Pink. The group will release the song and the full music video Friday.

Blackpink previously released concept teasers for "Pink Venom" featuring the individual members.

The group will perform the song at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.

Born Pink will be Blackpink's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020. The group will release the new album Sept. 16.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, and made its debut as a group in 2016.