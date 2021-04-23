South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their music video for "As If It's Your Last" reached the milestone Friday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the group's agency, YG Entertainment, tweeted, referencing Blackpink's fans, known as BLINK.

The achievement makes Blackpink the first K-pop group to have four music videos reach 1 billion views on YouTube. The group's videos for "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah" have also passed the 1 billion view mark.

In February, Blackpink became the only K-pop group to have a video pass 1.5 billion views on YouTube, with its video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du."

Blackpink has six music videos with more than 600 million views on YouTube.

Blackpink released "As If It's Your Last" as a single in 2017. The song's music video shows the group singing and dancing on brightly-colored sets, including a subway station.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.