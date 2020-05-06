The Season 7 finale of The Blacklist will blend live-action sequences with graphic novel-style animation, NBC announced.

The episode is set to air on May 15.

"The season's 19th episode, titled 'The Kazanjian Brothers,' was midway into filming in New York when TV productions across the industry were halted due to COVID-19," a network press release said Tuesday.

"Looking to do something out of the box to finish the episode and close out the season, producers came up with an idea to add graphic novel-style animation that would incorporate with the already filmed live-action scenes. Cast members recorded dialogue from their homes for the animated scenes to ensure a seamless transition between the two styles as editors and animators complete their work remotely."

The crime drama stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

The show was renewed in February for an eighth season.