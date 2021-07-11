Scarlett Johansson's Marvel adventure, Black Widow, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is F9: The Fast Saga with $11 million, The Boss Baby: Family Business at No. 3 with $8.7 million, The Forever Purge at No. 4 with $6.7 million and A Quiet Place Part II at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Cruella at No. 6 with $2.2 million, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard at No. 7 with $1.6 million, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway at No. 8 with $1.3 million, In the Heights at No. 9 with $630,000 and Zola at No. 10 with $620,000.

The total box-office take for the Top 10 movies this weekend was about $116 million, even though several of the films on the roster, including Black Widow, are available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms.