South Korean girl group Black Pink is sharing its 2019 Coachella performance with fans.

The K-pop stars released official footage Tuesday of their history-making live performance at the music festival in April 2019.

The video shows Black Pink getting hyped up backstage before opening its set with its hit single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."

Black Pink was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. The music festival marked the group's official U.S. debut.

"Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" appears on Black Pink's debut EP, Square Up, released in 2018. The music video for the song passed 1 billion views on YouTube in November.

Black Pink last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019. The group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in December that the group will release a new album in 2020.