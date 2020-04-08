South Korean girl group Black Pink is sharing its 2019 Coachella performance with fans.The K-pop stars released official footage Tuesday of their history-making live performance at the music festival in April 2019.The video shows Black Pink getting hyped up backstage before opening its set with its hit single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."Black Pink was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. The music festival marked the group's official U.S. debut."Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" appears on Black Pink's debut EP, Square Up, released in 2018. The music video for the song passed 1 billion views on YouTube in November.Black Pink last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019. The group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in December that the group will release a new album in 2020.