Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony and Serayah have joined the cast of the Starz series Black Mafia Family.

The network said in a press release Thursday that Snoop Dogg , 49, will have a recurring role in the new series, while Anthony, 39, and Serayah, 25, will appear as recurring guest stars.

Black Mafia Family is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Randy Huggins serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Tasha Smith to direct multiple episodes.

The new series centers on the true story of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, two brothers who formed an influential crime family in southwest Detroit in the late 1980s.

"Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream," an official synopsis reads.

Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family's spiritual advisor. Anthony will portray Markaisha Taylor, the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that Meech and Terry befriend, while Serayah will play Lori Walker, Meech's girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Previously announced stars include Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Jr., the son of Big Meech, Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight and Wood Harris.

Black Mafia Family is in production in Atlanta and Detroit.