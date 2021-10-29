Black-ish will feature a special guest star in Season 8.

ABC announced Thursday that former first lady Michelle Obama will appear in the show's eighth and final season.

The network shared the news alongside a photo of Obama with the Black-ish cast, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner.

"#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star," the caption reads.

Obama responded on Twitter.

"I've long been a fan of @BlackishABC's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can't wait for you all to see it!" she wrote.

Obama previously appeared in the Parks and Recreation Season 6 finale during her husband Barack Obama's presidency.

Black-ish is a sitcom that follows couple Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr. (Anderson) and Rainbow "Bow" Johnson (Ross) and their five children. Series creator Kenya Barris announced in May that Season 8 will be the show's last.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for -- and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!" Barris said at the time.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 8.