Danny Glover will guest star in the upcoming wedding episode of Black-ish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that Glover, 74, will appear in the show's Nov. 18 episode, titled "Our Wedding Dre." The episode will feature Earl "Pops" Johnson ( Laurence Fishburne ) and Rubeline "Ruby" Johnson's ( Jenifer Lewis ) wedding.

Glover will play Pops' brother Uncle Norman. The character is an unexpected guest who causes Dre's (Anthony Anderson) intimate wedding plans to go awry.

In addition, Ruby (Lewis) refuses to let Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) help her prepare for the wedding until an unexpected situation gives Bow an opportunity to remedy the issue.

Black-ish confirmed Glover's guest spot in a tweet Monday.

"We're so excited for @mrdannyglover to guest star on #blackish for Pops and Ruby's wedding!" the post reads.

Glover and Fishburne previously co-starred in the 1985 film The Color Purple, based on the Alice Walker novel.

Black-ish returned for a seventh season on ABC in October. Series creator Kenya Barris and the cast, including Ross and Anderson, pushed for ABC to bring back the show in the fall, rather than in spring 2021.