Black Ink: Chicago star Charmaine Walker is a new mom.

The 31-year-old television personality and her husband, Nick Bey, welcomed their first child, daughter Nola Glenda, on Saturday.

Walker gave birth at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital in Chicago. She announced her baby girl's birth Saturday on Instagram.

"Welcoming our daughter Nola Glenda Bey! Today is the best day of my life! Labor was LIT! I would do it over n over again. Big thank you to my husband @neekbey for being my soldier through it all. So worth it!" Walker wrote.

Walker confirmed Nola's birth and honored her late mom, Glenda, in a post Sunday.

"Hearts are full. #NolaGlendaBey was born yesterday at 4:41!" she wrote. "When I was pushing her out I had an image of my mom holding her and it was the most beautiful experience ever."

Bey shared a photo of Nola on his own account. He said his daughter was born exactly one year after he proposed to Walker and got engaged.

"Yesterday is obviously the best day of my life but do you want to know the craziest thing? Exactly 1 year from Nola's birth date I proposed to Charmaine at the @myrtlebeachsafari 3/14/2019. Nola's birthday is the same day we got engaged. Mama Glenda, you are something else. Allah bless!" Bey wrote.

Walker had announced her pregnancy in December. She said on Instagram that her mom, who died in October, was "so excited" that Walker was expecting.

"The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said 'I still can't believe my baby is having a baby!' I'll never forget those words. This has been an emotional roller coaster but I'm blessed to be bringing life into this world," Walker said.

Walker came to fame on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, which completed a sixth season on VH1 in February. The show follows the staff at the African American-owned tattoo shop 9MAG in Chicago.