'Black Beauty' film with Kate Winslet coming to Disney+
UPI News Service, 07/29/2020
Disney+ has acquired a new adaptation of Black Beauty.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that the film, featuring Kate Winslet as the voice of Black Beauty, will premiere on Disney+ later this year.
Black Beauty is based on the 1877 novel by Anna Sewell, which has been adapted for film several times, including a 1978 animated movie by Hanna-Barbera and a 1994 live-action film starring Alan Cumming, Sean Bean and David Thewlis.
Disney+'s Black Beauty is a contemporary retelling of Sewell's story. In the new film, Black Beauty is a wild mustang who is captured and whose story intertwines with that of Jo Green, a 17-year-old grieving the loss of her parents.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.