Singer Bji¶rk has released the cover art for her upcoming tenth studio album, Fossora.

The native of Reykjavik, Iceland, posted the cover on her Instagram page, which features Bji¶rk clad in a teal blue jumpsuit surrounded by abstract imagery.

The singer also wrote in the post about her creative process and thoughts behind the album.

"Each album always starts with a feeling, that I try to shape into sound," she wrote. "This time around, the feeling was landing (after my last album Utopia, which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass) on the earth and digging my feet into the ground."

Bji¶rk said that the album paid tribute to the common human experience of quarantining away from loved ones during the last two years.

"My new album Fossora is about that," she added. "It is a word I made up. It is the feminine of fossore (digger, delver, ditcher) so in short it means 'she who digs' (into the ground)."

Bji¶rk announced the album earlier in August as a follow-up to her 2017 album Utopia. It is slated for a Sept. 30 release date.

The singer revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that the album also serves as a tribute to her mother, who passed away in 2018.

"She was in the hospital a lot and it was really difficult on her. It was quite a struggle," she told the outlet. "That's quite early. I think me and my brother were not ready to...we thought she had 10 years left. So we were like: 'Come on,' and getting her to fight and...and it was like she had an inner clock in her and she was just ready to go."

At least two of the songs on the album, "Sorrowful Soil" and "Ancestress," are dedicated to her mother.

Throughout her decades-long career, Bji¶rk's albums have served to make her one of the most famous Icelanders ever, and she is often considered one of the world's greatest songwriters.

She began her musical career in the 1970s, recording her first album when she was just 11 years old.

She would go on to make a name for herself as the lead singer of the rock band The Sugarcubes, often considered Iceland's greatest musical group.

The band split up in 1992, and Bji¶rk embarked on a solo career, recording a slate of albums throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. She has continued to release music throughout the years, with her last album Utopia dropping in 2017.

Beyond her music, Bji¶rk has also become known for her acting roles.

She first starred in the film Dancer in the Dark by controversial director Lars von Trier, with Bjork receiving numerous accolades for her performance.

She would then appear in the film Drawing Restraint 9 in 2005 before taking a hiatus from acting. This hiatus ended just months ago, however, when she appeared in the Viking action film The Northman.