Focus Features announced Thursday that B.J. Novak's dark comedy thriller, Vengeance, will premiere in theaters on July 29.

The thriller written and directed by Novak, known for his acting role in The Office, tells the story of "a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with," according to Focus Features synopsis.

The film will star Novak as the journalist and podcaster, along with co-stars Issa Rae (Insecure), Ashton Kutcher (Punk'D), Boyd Holbrook (The Predator), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), and Dove Cameron (Dumplin').

Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will produce the film, along with Leigh Kilton-Smith, Christopher H. Warner and Novak as executive producers, and Jennifer Scudder Trent, Jon Romano and Nicholas Kraft as co-producers.

The film is a Blumhouse Production in association with Divide/Conquer.