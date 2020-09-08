An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as a birthday gift from her husband discovered the seemingly cheap present was worth nearly $3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Melton, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials her husband bought her a ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto Superdraw as a birthday gift.

"My hubby gave me this ticket as a birthday present," the woman said. "We don't play that often, but on a whim he went into the store and got me this ticket. He must have been in the right place at the right time."

"When he gave it to me, he said, 'This ticket will make you happy' as a joke," the winner recalled.

The man's joke proved prophetic when the ticket earned his wife a $2.9 million jackpot.

"So I handed it back to him on Sunday and said, 'Happy Father's Day to you honey, this ticket will make you very happy, too,'" the woman said.

The woman said her plans for the winnings include renovating her kitchen.

"Some people might think with that amount of money I could buy a whole new house, but I think I'll start with a whole new kitchen," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I've always wanted to take the family on holiday somewhere where we can relax --somewhere we can sit on a tropical island and just do nothing."