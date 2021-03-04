The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films announced the nominees for the 46th Annual Saturn Awards on Thursday. Birds of Prey, Tenet and multiple Star Wars and Star Trek properties earned nominations, while Awards favorites Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Da Five Bloods also got recognition.

The Academy extended the eligibility period to 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to the Oscars' 2020 eligibility rules. The 46th Saturn Awards covers nominees released between July 15, 2019 and Nov. 15, 2020.

Nominees in multiple categories include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Clone Wars animated series, Tenet, Doctor Sleep, Knives Out, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Birds of Prey, Mulan, Better Call Saul, Outlander, The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Lovecraft Country and Watchmen.

The Academy also nominated Da Five Bloods in the Best Thriller category along with actor Delroy Lindo. Birds of Prey earned a Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Adaptation nomination along with acting nods for Margot Robbie and Jurnee Smollett.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood qualified for a Best Fantasy Film nomination due to writer/director Quentin Tarantino's alternate history of the Manson murders. Julia Butters also earned a Best Performance By a Younger Actor nomination for her role as Leonardo DiCaprio's costar in a western. Tarantino also earned a directing and screenplay nomination.

The complete list of nominees is posted on the Saturn Awards website. Special honorees are still to be announced and the Academy has not announced a date for the 2021 ceremony yet.