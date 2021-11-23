'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
UPI News Service, 11/23/2021
Netflix announced Tuesday its 10 most popular films over the past week.
The results, which cover November 15-21, show that Bird Box took the top spot and was followed in order by Red Notice, Extraction, The Irishman, The Kissing Booth 2, 6 Underground, Spenser Confidential, Enola Holmes, Army of the Dead and The Old Guard.
The popularity is measured by how many hours a film is viewed during its first 28 days on Netflix.
Earlier this month, Netflix for the first time began releasing these lists that include data of total hours watched.
