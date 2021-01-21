Universal and Amblin Entertainment's Bios starring Tom Hanks has been delayed and is scheduled to be released on Aug. 13.

Bios was originally slated to launch on April 16. The new August release date replaces an untiled film from horror studio Blumhouse Productions and Universal.

Hanks will star as an inventor in a post-apocalyptic world who builds a robot to look after his dog when he dies. The robot goes on to learn what it means to be human.

Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier also star.

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) is directing the film from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell (producer on Blade Runner, Alien). This marks Luck's feature film debut.

Robert Zemeckis is executive producing along with Sapochnik, Luck, Andy Berman and Adam Merims. Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke , Jacqueline Levine and Powell are producing.

Zemeckis famously helmed Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express, which all starred Hanks.

Hanks recently starred in western News of the World and will portray Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker in an upcoming biopic starring Austin Butler in the lead role. The actor, on Wednesday, hosted President Joe Biden's inauguration special, Celebrating America.