Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) is directing the film from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell (producer on Blade Runner, Alien). This marks Luck's feature film debut.
Robert Zemeckis is executive producing along with Sapochnik, Luck, Andy Berman and Adam Merims. Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell are producing.
Zemeckis famously helmed Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express, which all starred Hanks.
Hanks recently starred in western News of the World and will portray Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker in an upcoming biopic starring Austin Butler in the lead role. The actor, on Wednesday, hosted President Joe Biden's inauguration special, Celebrating America.
