A&E announced Tuesday a new documentary film Biography: KISStory chronicling five decades of the iconic band and the stories behind their journey. Founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their careers in the four-hour, two-night event which airs Sunday, June 27 and Monday June 28 from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT.

"After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon," a press release from A&E Networks stated.

The documentary will include commentary from band members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as guests Foo Fighter Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Bon Jovi manager Doc McGhee and Pink Floyd producer Bob Ezrin.

The band is giving viewers a "behind-the-scenes look at their rise to fame."

"Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band's start in New York City's gritty rock scene of the 70s, their meteoric rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s to become a household name synonymous with Rock 'N Roll," the release added.

Produced for A&E Network by Critical Content and Big Dreams Entertainment, Biography:KISStory is a Leslie Greif production. Leslie Greif and Jenny Daly serve as executive producers and D.J. Viola serves as director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson are executive producers for A&E Network.

"Through the 'Biography' lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS," said Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. "This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations."