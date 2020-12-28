Bindi Irwin is voicing her "gratitude" for her husband, Chandler Powell, as she anticipates the new year.

The 22-year-old television personality expressed her love and gratitude for Powell, 24, in an Instagram post Monday ahead of 2021 and the birth of their first child.

Irwin shared the message alongside a photo of herself with Powell and their dog Piggy.

"As we get ready to embark on the New Year, I wanted to write a message of gratitude for my husband. Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world," she wrote. "In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter. The love I have for my family is infinite."

Powell responded in the comments, telling Irwin, "I love our little family more than anything."

"Thank you for inspiring me to be the best that I can be. Parenthood is going to be the most amazing adventure and the best part is we'll embark on it together. I love you so much," he said.

Irwin and Powell married at an intimate wedding at the Australia Zoo in March. The couple announced in August that they are expecting their first child.

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life," Powell said at the time. "I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Irwin and Powell said in September that they are expecting a daughter. Irwin gave an update the next month, saying, "Baby girl is doing great."

Irwin and Powell spent their first Christmas as newlyweds with Irwin's mom, Terri Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin, at Australia Zoo. Irwin shared a family photo Friday on Instagram.

"Happy Holidays from our Australia Zoo family to yours," she wrote.

Irwin is the daughter of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin. She and her family star on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins.