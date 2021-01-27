Bindi Irwin is giving a glimpse of her unborn daughter's nursery.

The 22-year-old television personality and conservationist shared a photo of her nursery and a message of thanks Tuesday as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband, Chandler Powell.

The picture shows Irwin cradling her baby bump as she leans against a changing table in the room. The wall is painted with soft images of butterflies, rabbits and flowers.

"Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive," Irwin wrote. "The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler's family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australia Zoo family - it means the world to us."

"Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful," she said. "With all my heart, thank you."

Irwin and Powell married in March 2020 and announced in August that they are expecting their first child.

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life," Powell said at the time. "I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Earlier this month, Irwin and Powell recreated a maternity photo originally staged by Irwin's parents, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, during Terri Irwin's pregnancy with Robert Irwin.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Irwin said of the photo.

Irwin shared a family photo with Powell and her mom and brother last week.

"Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day. --Winnie the Pooh," she captioned the post.

Steve Irwin died at age 44 in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his chest. Irwin and her mom paid tribute to Steve Irwin in September on the 14th anniversary of his death.