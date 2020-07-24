Bindi Irwin is sending "love and light" to fans on her 22nd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian television personality and conservationist thanked fans for their support in a video message on Instagram while celebrating her birthday Friday.

"I don't really record a whole lot of selfie videos but I really felt like it was important to send you some love and light to thank you for your incredible birthday messages, your kind words," Irwin said. "Thank you for your support today and everyday -- it means the world to me and my family."

Irwin reflected on the "challenging times" of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and said her "heart goes out" to everyone affected by the health crisis.

"Now, more than ever, we need to stand together as a society to spread a little more love and light and do what we can to make a positive difference in the world," she said.

Irwin and her family have been living at the Australia Zoo during the pandemic, where they are still rescuing and rehabilitating animals at their wildlife hospital.

"Let's hope for a brighter future and work together to make a difference," Irwin said. "Thank you guys for everything, and hang in there."

Irwin, the daughter of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, also paid tribute to her parents in a post online. She shared a video of Steve Irwin describing his joy at becoming a father.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"22 years ago my parents decided to start a family," Irwin captioned the post. "I will forever be grateful for their unconditional love and encouragement to follow my dreams."

"I chose the two most compassionate, dedicated and loving people in the world to be my mum and dad. There are no words to describe the amount of love in my heart for them both," she said.

Irwin's husband, Chandler Powell, was among those to wish Irwin a happy birthday on social media.

"For the first time ever as a married couple, happy birthday to my beautiful wife. This year has been nothing short of epic and you have handled everything thrown our way with courage and grace," Powell wrote on Instagram.

"You inspire me to be a better person every day with how much love you have to give," he said. "Thank you for making the world a better and brighter place. My best friend, my wife, my everything. I love you."

Irwin and Powell married at an intimate wedding in March after changing their wedding plans due to the pandemic. Irwin said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May that she's keeping her maiden name to honor her late dad.