Bindi Irwin is remembering her dad, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, on his birthday.

The 23-year-old television personality and conservationist paid tribute to Steve Irwin in an Instagram post Tuesday on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Bindi Irwin shared a throwback photo of herself with her dad. The picture shows a young Bindi Irwin looking on as Steve Irwin holds up a small snake.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on," she captioned the post.

Bindi Irwin's brother, Robert Irwin, 18, also honored their dad. Robert Irwin posted a throwback photo of himself and Steve Irwin riding on a motorbike.

"Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day. My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you'd take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast," Robert Irwin wrote.

"Every minute spent with you was a blessing," he said. "I'm gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon."

Steve Irwin died at age 44 in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. Bindi Irwin said on the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin's death in 2020 that her dad is "always" in her heart.

