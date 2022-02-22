"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on," she captioned the post.
Bindi Irwin's brother, Robert Irwin, 18, also honored their dad. Robert Irwin posted a throwback photo of himself and Steve Irwin riding on a motorbike.
"Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day. My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you'd take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast," Robert Irwin wrote.
"Every minute spent with you was a blessing," he said. "I'm gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon."
Steve Irwin died at age 44 in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. Bindi Irwin said on the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin's death in 2020 that her dad is "always" in her heart.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell in March 2020 and has a daughter, Grace Warrior, who turns one year old in March. She and her family star on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins, which returned for a fourth season in January.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.