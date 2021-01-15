Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have recreated one of Irwin's parents' maternity photos.

The 22-year-old television personality and conservationist and 24-year-old professional wakeboarder channeled a "very special" moment between Irwin's parents, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin , in a photo Thursday amid Irwin's pregnancy.

The picture shows a smiling Irwin baring her baby bump as Powell bends down to kiss her belly. In the original photo, both Irwin and Steve Irwin kiss Terri Irwin's bump during her pregnancy with Irwin's brother, Robert Irwin.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Irwin captioned the post.

Powell posted a photo on his own account of himself with Irwin. In the picture, Irwin wears one of Powell's khaki Australia Zoo shirts.

"With our baby girl growing, @bindisueirwin had to borrow my khaki shirt as her's isn't buttoning over her gorgeous bump," Powell wrote. "Love my girls!"

Irwin and Powell married in March and announced in August that they are expecting their first child.

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life," Powell said at the time. "I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Irwin and Powell said in September that their unborn baby is a girl.

"Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be," Powell said.

Irwin voiced her gratitude for Powell in December in an Instagram post ahead of the new year.

"Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world," she said of Powell. "In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter. The love I have for my family is infinite."

Steve Irwin died at age 44 in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his chest. Irwin and her mom paid tribute to Steve Irwin in September on the 14th anniversary of his death.