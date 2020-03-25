Bindi Irwin is a married woman.

The 21-year-old television personality and conservationist married Chandler Powell, 23, at an intimate wedding Wednesday at the Australia Zoo.

Irwin said on Instagram that her mom, Terri Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin, were in attendance. She and Powell did not have other wedding guests due to public health concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Irwin honored her late dad, Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, by lighting a candle during the ceremony.

"March 25th 2020 We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Irwin wrote.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," she said. "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us."

Irwin encouraged others "hold onto hope and love during this profound time in history."

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens," she wrote. "Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other."

Irwin ended by urging her followers to stay safe and practice social distancing.

USA Today said Irwin and Powell married just hours before new rules from the Australian government further restricted gatherings and limited weddings to five people due to COVID-19.

"The Australia Zoo family are thrilled for Bindi and Chandler, we wish them a long and happy future together as husband and wife. They had a beautiful small, private ceremony together in the gardens of Australia Zoo," the zoo said in a statement.

Irwin and Powell got engaged on Irwin's 21st birthday in July. Irwin said on Good Morning America in September that her wedding dress pays tribute to her mom's wedding gown.

Robert Irwin told People in November that he was "so stoked" for Irwin's wedding and honored to walk her down the aisle.