Billy Porter appeared on Good Morning America Monday and discussed what it will feel like to co-host ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve without any live crowd.

"I've been doing this a long time. We as artists understand how to show up whether there's an audience there or not," Porter said.

"It's going to be very interesting you know because the audience really does give us energy, but the energy is inside me this year, for hope and for what's to come," he continued.

Porter also described how not having crowds for this year's special due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a necessary step to take in order to help crowds come back next year.

Porter will be joined by Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale to host New Year's Rockin' Eve Thursday starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The trio will be in Times Square in New York City with Ciara hosting the Los Angeles celebration.

Porter and Lauper, who previously worked together in Broadway show Kinky Boots, will be reuniting for a duet performance during the show.