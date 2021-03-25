Billy Porter will deliver a new, LGBTQ State of the Union for 2021 on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EDT on Logo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on Logo's official Twitter account.

"The orange menace is gone, but I'm still here!" Porter said in the clip.

The 2021 LGBTQ State of the Union will also be presented on Logo's YouTube, IGTV, Twitter and Facebook channels.

Porter gave a LGBTQ State of the Union address in February 2020. The actor discussed LGBTQ rights, hate crimes against the transgender community, voting, marriage equality and more.

Porter will return for the third and final season of Pose, which will begin May 2 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. The series finale will arrive on June 6.