The show is a collaboration of NBC, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die. It will air as many U.S. residents are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.
It can be seen on NBC and Entertainment Studios platforms such as The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV. It will stream on the app Local Now.
Viewers will be urged to contribute, volunteer and donate at www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest.
