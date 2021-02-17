The Killing and Once and Again alum Billy Campbell is set to star in the pilot for National Parks, a drama Kevin Costner is writing and producing for ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell will play Cal Foster, an Investigative Services Branch special agent, who solves crimes in the parks, which are known for their beautiful landscapes but also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

The series begins as Cal moves into a supervisory position after years in the field.

Costner, who currently stars on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, is writing the show with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird.

Helbing will serve as showrunner and Anthony Hemingway is directing the first episode.

Hemingway is also a producer on the project.