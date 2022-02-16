Goliath alum and Sling Blade Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton has signed on to star in Land Man, a Paramount+ drama, based on the podcast, Boomtown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service described the show in a press release Tuesday as "a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs."

Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan is executive producing the project, which is slated to begin production in 2023.

"We are in the privileged position to be able to work with people that we truly admire," David C. Glasser, chief executive officer of the production company 101 Studios.

"With Land Man, Taylor developed it with Billy Bob in mind, and we were thrilled when he came on board. He is not only one of the greatest actors of our generation but also a true creative partner."