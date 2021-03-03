Goliath star Billy Bob Thornton, Bridgerton alum Rege-Jean Page and Captain America: Civil War actress Alfre Woodard have joined the ensemble of the Netflix film The Gray Man.

The streaming service announced the news Wednesday.

Previously confirmed cast members for the action thriller include Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing the screen adaptation of the first installment in Mark Greaney's Gray Man novel series.

The books and movie follow freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

The Russo brothers helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which all starred Evans.