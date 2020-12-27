American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom, the late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, on the fourth anniversary of her death Sunday.

"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You're not alone," Lourd, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of her smiling with Fisher on a city street.

Fisher, who battled substance abuse and mental illness for most of her adult life, died on Dec. 27, 2016, several days after going into cardiac arrest during a flight. She was 60.

Lourd gave birth to her first child -- son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell -- in September. She announced in June that she was engaged to actor-producer Austen Rydell.