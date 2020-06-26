Billie Lourd is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, actor and producer Austen Rydell.

Rydell, 28, shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos from his relationship with Lourd.

"She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?" he captioned the post.

People said Lourd and Rydell first dated when they were younger and reconnected in 2017. Rydell dedicated a sweet post to Lourd on Valentine's Day in February.

"I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!! We're hangin with the redwoods today," he wrote.

Lourd is the daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of late Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds. She paid tribute to her mom on Instagram on Mother's Day in May.

"This is my 4th Mother's Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I've found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier - watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite - eating + drinking things she loved," Lourd wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Happy Mother's Day, but Mother's Day can be more than just one adjective, so sad Mother's Day / weird Mother's Day / funny Mother's Day / angry Mother's Day / or any combination of the above," she said.

Lourd played Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She also starred in the TV series Scream Queens and American Horror Story.