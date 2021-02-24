Billie Eilish is sharing more details about her forthcoming second studio album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter said on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the COVID-19 pandemic gave her the time and space to create her followup to When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

In March 2020, Eilish was forced to cancel her Where Do We Go? world tour after just three shows due to the pandemic. On The Late Show, Eilish said "none of the year" went the way she thought it would, but did give her the opportunity "to really have a moment."

"The year sucked, and if I could go back and change it, I would, but at the same time, I've gotten more time off than I've ever, ever, ever, ever had," the star said.

"And of course I think that goes for everyone. But that was true for me after two weeks of it," she added. "Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in, like, four years."

Eilish said writing and recording her second studio album is her silver lining of the pandemic.

"I just don't think I would have made the same album or even the album at all if it weren't for COVID," the singer said. "That doesn't mean it's, like, about COVID at all. It's just that when things are different in your life, you're different. It's just how it is. I have to thank COVID for that -- and that's about it."

Eilish said in the March issue of Vanity Fair that her new music "feels exactly how I want it to."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"There isn't one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that," she said.

Earlier this month, Eilish teased the new album with a photo from her studio.

"almost done," she captioned the post.

Eilish released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019. She released the new single "Therefore I Am" in November and the song "Lo Vas a Olvidar" with Rosali­a for the HBO series Euphoria in January.