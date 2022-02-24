Billie Eilish discussed her relationship with fans and how she wants to connect with them while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"The fan connection has been the number one priority since literally the beginning. I wouldn't want to do any of this without it. I'm dead serious," the singer said on Wednesday.

"There's no reason to do any of this without the connection. Like, literally no reason at all," she continued.

Eilish, after going through comedic and touching signs that her fans bring to concerts, discussed going to the Oscars on March 27.

The 20-year-old is nominated in the Music (Original Song) category for her James Bond track, "No Time to Die."

"SNL and the Oscars are like the scariest thing I've ever experienced because it's not people that I know really. It's actors and also actors are so much more eloquent than musicians. Like musicians are like weird and gross and smelly," Eilish said, after calling James Bond star Daniel Craig a DILF.

Eilish released her second studio album titled Happier Than Ever in July and is currently on tour.