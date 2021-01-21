Billie Eilish, Rosalia release 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' for 'Euphoria'
UPI News Service, 01/21/2021
Billie Eilish and Rosalia have released a song together for the HBO series Euphoria.
Eilish, 19, and Rosalia, 27, released a single and music video Thursday for the Spanish and English-language song "Lo Vas A Olvidar," which translates to "Will You Forget It."
In the "Lo Vas A Olvidar" video, Eilish and Rosalia are shown in dramatic lighting as they appear to address an ex, asking if they will "forget" and "let it go."
"Lo Vas A Olvidar" will be featured in a special episode of Euphoria, titled "Part Two: Jules," which centers on the character Jules (Hunter Schafer). HBO Max released a trailer for the episode Tuesday that shows Jules reflect on her bond with Rue (Zendaya).
HBO released a first special episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," that centered on Rue in December. The two episodes are meant to bridge the gap between Season 1 and Season 2, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Part Two: Jules" will premiere Friday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max before airing Sunday on HBO.
Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson and co-stars Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow.
Eilish released her debut studio album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019, while Rosalia released her second album, El mal querer, in 2018.
