Billie Eilish and Rosali­a have released a song together for the HBO series Euphoria.

Eilish, 19, and Rosali­a, 27, released a single and music video Thursday for the Spanish and English-language song "Lo Vas A Olvidar," which translates to "Will You Forget It."

In the "Lo Vas A Olvidar" video, Eilish and Rosali­a are shown in dramatic lighting as they appear to address an ex, asking if they will "forget" and "let it go."

"Lo Vas A Olvidar" will be featured in a special episode of Euphoria, titled "Part Two: Jules," which centers on the character Jules (Hunter Schafer). HBO Max released a trailer for the episode Tuesday that shows Jules reflect on her bond with Rue (Zendaya).

HBO released a first special episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," that centered on Rue in December. The two episodes are meant to bridge the gap between Season 1 and Season 2, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Part Two: Jules" will premiere Friday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max before airing Sunday on HBO.

Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson and co-stars Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Maude Apatow.

Eilish released her debut studio album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019, while Rosali­a released her second album, El mal querer, in 2018.