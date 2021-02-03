Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its documentary about singer Billie Eilish.

The streaming service shared a new trailer for the film, titled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, on Tuesday.

The preview shows Eilish, 19, recording at her family home with her brother, singer and music producer Finneas, 23. Eilish's parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick Baird, are ever-present and supportive.

"I honestly don't know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent," Maggie Baird says.

In addition, Eilish is shown connecting with her fans.

"I look into the crowd, and I see every single person in there is going through something, and I have the same problems," the singer says. "I was like, 'Why don't I turn this into art instead of just living with it?'"

The World's a Little Blurry is directed by R.J. Cutler and recounts Eilish's early life and her rise to global stardom. The film gives a behind-the-scenes look at the writing, recording and release of Eilish's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish is a five-time Grammy winner who is nominated for multiple awards at this year's awards show.

The World's a Little Blurry opens in theaters and premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26. Apple TV+ previously released a trailer that shows Eilish living in the moment.