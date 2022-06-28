Billie Eilish is looking back on the moment when she met her first-ever fan.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter said on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that meeting her first fan at a show in London was a "really magical" experience.

The Late Late Show is filming in London this week for the first time in three years. Eilish recalled how she had her first-ever headlining show in the city at The Courtyard at age 15.

"This was the first time I'd ever been in Europe. I was with my whole family," the singer said.

"I remember pulling up to the venue ... There was this girl standing outside and she was with her mom," she added. "I pulled up and she looked at the car funny. I remember thinking, 'That's weird. Why is that? Why would there be someone be standing there?'"

"I open the door and she looked so happy and surprised," Eilish said. "She was the first person to ever stand in the line to meet me, ever in my life. I gave her the biggest hug and I took a picture with her. I just held her. She was so sweet. It was really magical."

Eilish, now a Grammy-winning singer, released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, in July 2021.

The Late Late Show will also feature President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson this week.

Corden will play Biden's assistant in a new "Take the Break" segment, while Lizzo will join Corden for a new Carpool Karaoke.