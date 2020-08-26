Billie Eilish performs from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 18-year-old singer and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, performed "My Future" and "Everything I Wanted" during a virtual concert, released Wednesday.

Eilish shared a message of hope as many people continue to self-isolate amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Quarantine's been weird. I know you all feel the same," the star said. "There's barely anything that feels like there's any hope, but I think the future is something to be super hopeful in, and the unknown and what is to come."

"We'll be okay one day. Maybe not right now, but I think that's what's been making me hold on," she added.

Eilish released "My Future," her most recent single, and an animated music video for the song in July. "Everything I Wanted" appears on Eilish's debut studio album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, released in March 2019.

Eilish said "Everything I Wanted" speaks to her bond with Finneas, 23, a singer and music producer.

"He's my best friend and always has been. 'Everything I Wanted' is basically about each other and that we feel we've always been there for each other," she said. "I think we all, or should have, one person at least that makes us feel like we're never alone."

Eilish performed at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month. She is nominated for six awards at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place Sunday.