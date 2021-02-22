Billie Eilish will perform during a live premiere event for her forthcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed she will take part in the event Thursday ahead of the premiere of her documentary on Apple TV+.

The special will feature a stripped-down performance from Eilish, an interview with The World's a Little Blurry director R.J. Cutler and video from the film.

Radio personality Zane Lowe will host the live event, which streams Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Eilish's YouTube channel and the Apple TV and Apple Music apps. The World's a Little Blurry will start streaming directly after the special.

The World's a Little Blurry gives a candid glimpse of Eilish's life and recounts her rise to global superstardom. The film also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the writing, recording and release of Eilish's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Apple TV+ released a new trailer for The World's a Little Blurry this month that shows Eilish recording at home.

Eilish shared her struggles with body shaming and self-image in the March issue of Vanity Fair.

The World's a Little Blurry opens in theaters and premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.

Eilish is a five-time Grammy winner who is nominated for multiple awards at this year's awards show.