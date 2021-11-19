Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd will host the last two episodes of Saturday Night Live in December, NBC announced.

Eilish will appear as host and musical guest on Dec. 11, followed by Rudd, who will host the Dec. 18 episode with musical guest Charli XCX

December's appearance will be Eilish's first stint as host of the show and her second as musical guest. She performed as musical guest in September 2019. Rudd will make his fifth appearance as the show's host, joining the Five-Timers Club with such stars as Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey and Melissa McCarthy. Charlie XCX appeared on the show in 2014.

Eilish will promote her album Happier Than Ever, which launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and is featured on a new special on Disney+.

Rudd, who was named Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, appears in The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+ and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which opens in theaters Friday.

Charlie XCX will release her fifth studio album, Crash, in March.