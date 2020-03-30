The special, which aired on Fox Sunday, featured artists singing from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was dedicated to healthcare workers and supported charities Feeding America and the First Responders Children Foundation.
Eilish was joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell on the couch for her performance. O'Connell played a guitar and help Eilish perform an acoustic version of her hit song "Bad Guy."
Carey performed "Always By My Baby" while Grohl delivered an acoustic rendition of "My Hero." The Backstreet Boys performed "I Want It That Way" with each member filming their part of the song from their separate homes.
