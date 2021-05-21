Billie Eilish will launch a new world tour in 2022.The 19-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom on her Happier Than Ever tour next year.The North American leg of the tour begins Feb. 3 in New Orleans and ends April 9 in Los Angeles. Eilish begins the European and U.K. leg of the tour June 3 in Belfast.Eilish previously played three shows on her Where Do We Go? world tour in 2020 before postponing and canceling the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Happier Than Ever tour is in support of Eilish's forthcoming second studio album of the same name. Eilish will release the album July 30.Happier Than Ever features the singles "My Future," "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power." Eilish released a music video for "Your Power" in April.Here's the full list of dates for the Happier Than Ever tour:Feb. 3, 2022 - New Orleans at Smoothie King CenterFeb. 5 - Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaFeb. 6 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterFeb. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints ArenaFeb. 9 - Washington, at Capital One ArenaFeb. 10 - University Park, Pa., at Bryce Jordan CEnterFeb. 12 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank CenterFeb. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterFeb. 15 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre BellFeb. 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank ArenaFeb. 18 - New York, at Madison Square GardenFeb. 19 - New York, at Madison Square GardenFeb. 20 - Boston, at TD GardenFeb. 22 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterMarch 8 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy ArenaMarch 9 - Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaMarch 11 - Louisville, Ky., at Yum! CenterMarch 12 - Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaMarch 14 - Chicago, at United CenterMarch 15 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel CenterMarch 16 - Omaha, at CHI Health CenterMarch 19 - Denver, at Ball ArenaMarch 21 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint ArenaMarch 24 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaMarch 25 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 29 - San Francisco, at Chase CenterMarch 30 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CenterApril 1 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile ArenaApril 2 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River ArenaApril 6 - Los Angeles, The Forum,April 8 - Los Angeles, The ForumApril 9 - Los Angles, The ForumJune 3 - Belfast, U.K., at SSE ArenaJune 4 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3ArenaJune 5 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3ArenaJune 7 - Manchester, U.K., at AO ArenaJune 8 - Manchester, U.K., at AO ArenaJune 10 - London, at The O2June 11 - London, at The O2June 12 - London, at The O2June 14 - Glasgow, U.K., at The SSE HydroJune 15 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita ArenaJune 16 - London, at The O2June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo DomeJune 19 - Frankfurt, Germany, at FesthalleJune 21 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess ArenaJune 22 - Paris, at Accor ArenaJune 28 - Antwerp, Belgium, at SportpaleisJune 30 - Berlin, at Mercedes-Benz ArenaJuly 2 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion