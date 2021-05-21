HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Billie Eilish to launch 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in 2022

UPI News Service, 05/21/2021



Billie Eilish will launch a new world tour in 2022. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom on her Happier Than Ever tour next year. The North American leg of the tour begins Feb. 3 in New Orleans and ends April 9 in Los Angeles. Eilish begins the European and U.K. leg of the tour June 3 in Belfast. Eilish previously played three shows on her Where Do We Go? world tour in 2020 before postponing and canceling the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Happier Than Ever tour is in support of Eilish's forthcoming second studio album of the same name. Eilish will release the album July 30. Happier Than Ever features the singles "My Future," "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power." Eilish released a music video for "Your Power" in April. Here's the full list of dates for the Happier Than Ever tour: Feb. 3, 2022 - New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

Feb. 5 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena Feb. 6 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center Feb. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena Feb. 9 - Washington, at Capital One Arena Feb. 10 - University Park, Pa., at Bryce Jordan CEnter Feb. 12 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center Feb. 15 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell Feb. 16 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena Feb. 18 - New York, at Madison Square Garden Feb. 19 - New York, at Madison Square Garden Feb. 20 - Boston, at TD Garden Feb. 22 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center March 8 - Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena March 9 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena March 11 - Louisville, Ky., at Yum! Center March 12 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena March 14 - Chicago, at United Center March 15 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Center March 16 - Omaha, at CHI Health Center March 19 - Denver, at Ball Arena March 21 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Arena March 24 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena March 25 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena March 29 - San Francisco, at Chase Center March 30 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center April 1 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena April 2 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena April 6 - Los Angeles, The Forum, April 8 - Los Angeles, The Forum April 9 - Los Angles, The Forum June 3 - Belfast, U.K., at SSE Arena June 4 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena June 5 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena June 7 - Manchester, U.K., at AO Arena June 8 - Manchester, U.K., at AO Arena June 10 - London, at The O2 June 11 - London, at The O2 June 12 - London, at The O2 June 14 - Glasgow, U.K., at The SSE Hydro June 15 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena June 16 - London, at The O2 June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome June 19 - Frankfurt, Germany, at Festhalle June 21 - Cologne, Germany, at Lanxess Arena June 22 - Paris, at Accor Arena June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis June 30 - Berlin, at Mercedes-Benz Arena July 2 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

