Billie Eilish is back with a new music video.

The 19-year-old singer released a video Thursday for the song "Your Power."

Eilish directed and stars in the video, which shows her on a hill in a desert. The singer, who sports new blonde hair, is seen being constricted and slowly strangled by a large snake.

"Try not to abuse your power / I don't we didn't choose to change / You might not wanna lose your power / But having it's so strange," she sings.

In an Instagram post, Eilish said "Your Power" is one of her favorite songs she's ever written.

"i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it to close to my heart," she wrote. "this is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."

"Your Power" is the third single to debut from Eilish's forthcoming second studio album, Happier Than Ever. The album also features the singles "My Future" and "Therefore I Am."

"This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish said while announcing the album this week.

Eilish will release Happier Than Ever on July 30. The album is her first since her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, released in March 2019.