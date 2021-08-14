Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, the late Prince's Welcome 2 America at No. 4 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Isaiah Rashad's The House is Burning at No. 7, Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 10.