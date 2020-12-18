Billie Eilish and the Foo Fighters will perform at iHeartRadio's virtual Alter Ego event that takes place on Jan. 28.

The event, which celebrates Alternative Rock, will be live streamed for free on LiveXLive.com on the LiveXLive app at 9 p.m. EST. The show will also be broadcast across more than 80 alternative and rock iHeartRadio stations.

Eilish and Foo Fighters will also be telling stories in addition to performing.

Alter Ego will additionally broadcast past performances from Beck, The Black Keys, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Muse, Twenty One Pilots and Weezer.

Woody of iHeartRadio's 98.7 station and host of the nationally syndicated The Woody Show, is hosting Alter Ego.

"(Pending a COVID test) I'll be happy to roll up my sleeves (sport a mask, a face shield and anything else to obscure my face) and help kick off 2021 proper, with a unique Alter Ego production that will serve as a warm-up for the impending return to normalcy," Woody said in a statement.

Eilish is the subject of a new documentary film titled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which comes to Apple TV+ on Feb. 26.