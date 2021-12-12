Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish hosted and served as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

During her opening monologue, the Grammy winner wore a puffy white and red baby doll dress she described as "Mrs. Claus going to the club" and talked about turning 20 next week, urging people not to judge others by how they look, especially when they are young and still figuring out who they are.

As an example, she pointed to an unflattering photo of 39-year-old SNL cast member Colin Jost when he was 16.

Eilish also appeared in several comedy sketches.

She played a former high school bully in a Christmas card come to life on an ex- classmate's refrigerator; a good-hearted neighbor who invites an elderly woman (Kate McKinnon) she sees through her window to have dinner with her family, then discovers the woman is not only difficult but possibly dangerous; one of two visionary directors of a hip-hop church Nativity scene; one of a trio of cabaret singers performing "Santa Song;" and an unenthusiastic staffer at a hotel Tripadvisor called a "stock photo you can sleep in."

Eilish also sang her hits, "Male Fantasy" and "Happier Than Ever."