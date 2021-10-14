Billie Eilish was able to cross items off her bucket list that she made when she was 12 years old while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel displayed a photo of the bucket list on Wednesday, which included cutting someone's hair, punching someone and getting a mouse. Other items such as going to Paris and going on a big shopping spree were already completed by the 19-year-old.

The singer was given scissors and a hair salon chair cut someone's hair. Kimmel selected a fan from the live audience who gave Eilish permission to try and give her bangs.

Eilish cut off a chunk of of the fan's hair and put it into her pocket. She was next gifted a pet mouse that she named Marcus and got ready to punch Kimmel in the stomach.

"The goal is for the face but I'm not going to do that to you," Eilish said before landing the punch.

Kimmel then helped Eilish get kicked out of a Target by having Target security guards take her away for assaulting him.

Eilish also performed her song "Happier Than Ever" from her second studio album of the same name from the rooftop of the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

Eilish was joined by her brother and music partner Finneas who played the guitar.