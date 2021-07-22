Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a new concert film featuring Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish, is coming to Disney+.

Disney+ said in a press release Thursday that the cinematic concert experience will premiere in September.

Happier Than Ever will see Eilish, 19, perform each song from her forthcoming album of the same name at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The special is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne and includes animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Eilish's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

In addition, the film features Eilish's brother, Finneas, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

"Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor," Eilish said. "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

Rodriguez expressed his admiration for Eilish and Finneas.

"We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it's a real honor to work with them on this film," Rodriguez said. "The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Eilish will release her Happier Than Ever album July 30. The Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles concert film will premiere Sept. 3 on Disney+.