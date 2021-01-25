Billie Eilish is sharing her longtime struggles with self-image.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter discussed her experiences with body-shaming and her "horrible" relationship with her body in the March issue of Vanity Fair.

Eilish is known for her neon green hair and for wearing oversized clothes. She was spotted wearing a tank top in a rare paparazzi photo in October, sparking both positive and negative comments about her looks online.

Eilish addressed the photo in the Vanity Fair interview and discussed how her self-image affects her personal style.

"I think that the reason the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body," she said. "To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body."

Eilish said she is in a better place than she was in the past and was able to weather the hateful comments online.

"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship -- or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating. I was, like, starving myself," the star shared.

"I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed -- when I was 12. It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I -- wow," she said. "Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that's great."

In May, Eilish called out body shamers in the short film "Not My Responsibility." In the video, Eilish challenges body shamers as she undresses and sinks into a pool of black liquid.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," the singer says. "Nothing I do goes unseen."

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?" she questions.

Eilish will give a candid glimpse into her life in the forthcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which premieres Feb. 26 on Apple TV+.

Eilish released her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019. She released the new song "Lo Vas A Olvidar" with Rosali­a last week for the HBO series Euphoria.